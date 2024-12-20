AB KN Energies Financial Information Reporting Dates In 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB KN Energies (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2025 according to the following schedule:
| Date
| Reporting information
| 28 February 2025
| Interim financial information for the 12 months of 2024
| 28 February 2025
| Investors event
| 7 April 2025
| Audited financial statements for the year 2024
| 23 May 2025
| Interim financial information for the 3 months of 2025
| 22 August 2025
| Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2025
| 22 August 2025
| Investors event
| 21 November 2025
| Interim financial information for the 9 months of 2025
On 30 April 2025, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
