Palmpay And Jumia Enter Strategic Partnership, Launch Integration For Shoppers In Nigeria

PalmPay ( ), a leading Africa-focused fintech operating Nigeria's most used mobile wallet, and Jumia, Africa's giant, today announce a strategic partnership to enhance the digital payment ecosystem on the continent, starting with payment integrations and co-marketing efforts in Nigeria.

This partnership underscores both parties' commitment to developing the digital payment ecosystem in Nigeria and grow the use of the cashless economy. WIth PalmPay now available as a payment method, shoppers on Jumia will now be able to pay for their purchases with the option to check out with their PalmPay wallet, ensuring a seamless user experience and transaction reliability through the direct integration.



“We are proud to partner with Jumia as we bring together the best of fintech and e-commerce to redefine the online shopping experience,” said Sofia Zab, Chief Marketing Officer, PalmPay .“This strategic alliance aligns perfectly with our shared commitment to delivering a superior user experience and exceptional value to our customers.”

Speaking on the partnership, Sunil Natraj , CEO, Jumia Nigeria added:“At Jumia, we are dedicated to creating value for our customers by ensuring a convenient, reliable, and secure shopping experience. This partnership with PalmPay strengthens our commitment to enhancing the digital payments within our platform. By integrating PalmPay, we are providing more options for customers to access affordable and quality goods with the convenience of cashless transactions.”

This alliance marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two industry giants, aiming to drive innovation, increase convenience for consumers, and foster the adoption of digital payments across Africa.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, PalmPay and Jumia are launching a special Christmas campaign, running from December 11th to 30th. During this period, customers who make purchases on Jumia using the PalmPay payment method will stand a chance to win exciting cash rewards. More details can be found on the brands' respective social media pages. @ palmpay_ng

( ) and @ JumiaNigeria

( ).

Media Contact:

Robert Awodu

Regional Head of Communications and Public Relations, Sub-Saharan Africa

...

For more information about Jumia, follow us on LinkedIn:

Jumia Nigeria

( ) and X:

JumiaNigeria

( ).

About PalmPay:

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians, actively driving financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

For more information about PalmPay, please visit .

About Jumia:

Jumia believes that technology has the potential to transform everyday life in Africa for the better. Jumia was built to help consumers access millions of goods and services conveniently and at the best prices while opening up a new way for sellers to reach consumers and grow their businesses.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2019, Jumia is the leading e-commerce company in Africa, operating in 11 countries.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, a logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and a payment service, JumiaPay, which offers a safe and easy solution to facilitate online payment transactions. The company offers goods across a broad range of categories, such as phones and electronics, home appliances, fast-moving consumer goods, fashion and beauty.