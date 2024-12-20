SHEGLAM And Lifestyle At Centrepoint Mark One Year Of Partnership In The Middle East

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Join the celebration from 19 Dec – 2 Jan at Lifestyle at Centrepoint

Store in City Centre Mirdif for exclusive promotions and exciting product launches

December 19th, 2024 – Global beauty giant SHEGLAM proudly marks its first anniversary in partnership with Lifestyle at Centrepoint, celebrating a year of redefining beauty retail in the Middle East. This milestone commemorates the brand's commitment to empowering beauty enthusiasts in the region with high-quality, innovative cosmetics while strengthening its position as a leader in the Middle East's beauty market.

Over the past year, the partnership between SHEGLAM and Lifestyle at Centrepoint

has brought customers an immersive and personalized shopping experience, merging convenience with the latest beauty trends. Launched as the world's first SHEGLAM store in November 2023, the collaboration with Mawarid Trading Limited and Lifestyle at Centrepoint part of Landmark Group has enabled the brand to expand its footprint across the region. With over 160 stores opened by the end of 2024,

SHEGLAM has successfully transformed its vision of accessible, trend-driven beauty into a reality.

To celebrate ONE YEAR GLAM, SHEGLAM is hosting a special anniversary event at Lifestyle at Centrepoint Store in City Centre Mirdif. From 19 December 2024 to 2 January 2025, customers are invited to join the festivities, including exclusive promotions and exciting product launches available only in-store. Shoppers who spend AED 150 or more will enjoy complimentary makeovers by professional makeup artists, offering a first-hand experience of SHEGLAM's trendsetting product range.

This milestone is a testament to SHEGLAM's dedication to inspiring confidence and creativity. The beauty brand continues to invest in local development, strengthening its connection to the Middle East's booming beauty community.

SHEGLAM's first year of success with Lifestyle at Centrepoint is a promise of continued excellence in elevating the beauty experience. As SHEGLAM looks forward to the future, it remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals to express themselves boldly and beautifully.