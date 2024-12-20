Explosions Heard In Kyiv, Air Defenses Activated
Date
12/20/2024 1:08:57 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions have been heard amid an air raid alert in Kyiv.
This was reported by Ukrinform.
The Air Force warned of high-speed targets moving towards Kyiv.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram message that air defense forces were operating.
As reported, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of Russia's missile attack.
MENAFN20122024000193011044ID1109015035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.