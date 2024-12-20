Carnitine Supplements Market Size, Analyzing Trends, Projected Outlook And Forecast By 2022-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global carnitine supplements size was valued at $194.50 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $316.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.Increasing prevalence of obesity and weight gain among the people in developing and developed economies is expected to foster the demand for the carnitine supplements in the near future.Request Sample Report:Carnitine supplements helps in metabolism that transforms the fatty acids into energy in mammals. It is anticipated that the global carnitine supplements market would be driven by the increased prevalence of excessive weight gain and obesity. The major factors anticipated to support the growth of the carnitine supplement market in the upcoming years include rising consumer health consciousness, increasing concerns among young people about their aesthetic appearances, growing consumer desire for a healthy and active lifestyle, and rising consumer expenditure towards health and wellness products and services. A considerable rise in the obese population across the globe has significantly shifted the consumers' attention toward fitness and sports activities. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), obesity has now reached epidemic proportion, globally. Around 2.8 million people die due to obesity or excess weight gain every year, across the globe. Obesity was once associated with only high-income nations; it is now prevalent in low and middle-income nations too. Therefore, due to rising prevalence of obesity and excess weight gain coupled with rising consumer awareness regarding carnitine supplements and growing health consciousness, the demand for carnitine supplements is expected to foster during the forecast period.Additionally, the prevalence of diabetes, obesity, excessive weight gain, and other chronic diseases has increased at an alarming rate as a result of consumer behavior changes in dietary choices and sedentary lifestyles. Rise in consumer expenditure towards nutraceuticals in the past few years has significantly contributed to the market growth and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the incidences of malnourishment among children is a major factor, which is expected to positively impact the global carnitine supplements market growth during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount :Region-wise, North America dominated the global market in 2021. North America is witnessing a significant increase in the obese population and the onset of lifestyle-related illnesses as a result of rising disposable income, increasingly unhealthy diets, and access to a wide variety of processed and ready-to-eat foods. North America is the leading region in terms of obese population, globally. Carnitine supplements have grown in popularity in North America as more people are becoming aware of their benefits for preserving physical and overall health.Allmax Nutrition, Inc., aSquared Nutrition, Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), Glanbia PLC, Now Foods, GNC Holdings, Sports Supplements Ltd., Scorpion Supplements, 1 Up Nutrition, Designs For Health, Lonza Group, eSupplements LLC., Eat Me Supplements, Northeast Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., and Ceva Sante Animale are the major companies profiled in the carnitine supplements industry report. These manufacturers are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing carnitine supplements market opportunity.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Sleep Aid Supplement MarketGlobal Herbal Dietary Supplement MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

