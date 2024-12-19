Techmediabreaks Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Expands Revenue-Sharing Program To Boost Creator Earnings

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Snap's (NYSE: SNAP)

Snapchat is expanding its revenue-sharing program to offer top creators more ways to earn money. This move is designed to boost monetization options, potentially increasing both and engagement for creators on the platform. By enhancing these opportunities, Snapchat aims to strengthen its position in the competitive social landscape.

The current stock price of SNAP is

$11.37 , marking a

1.29% increase

or

$0.15 . This reflects investor optimism, possibly influenced by the new revenue-sharing initiative. The stock has fluctuated today, trading between

$11.14

and

$11.57 , indicating active market interest.

Over the past year, SNAP's stock has seen a high of

$17.75

and a low of

$8.29 . This range highlights the volatility in the stock, which could be impacted by changes in company strategies like the recent monetization efforts. The company's market capitalization is approximately

$19.06 billion , reflecting its substantial presence in the market.

Today's trading volume for SNAP is

8,770,362 shares

on the NYSE. This high volume suggests significant investor activity, possibly driven by the announcement of the expanded revenue-sharing program. Such initiatives can influence investor sentiment and trading behavior.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company that believes the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

