Godaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report U.S. Edition: Guest Perspectives From Microbusiness Advocates

Victor Hwang

Founder & CEO: Right to Start

Entrepreneur, Author, Investor, Economic Growth

What have you seen change about the interest in small and microbusinesses?

"Supporting small businesses and microbusinesses is increasingly a topic of

public importance. States are creating Offices of Entrepreneurship or designating a key official to lead entrepreneurship statewide, as advocated by Right to Start. Nevada began the trend in the summer of 2023. New Mexico, Kansas, Michigan, and Missouri extended the trend since then. From what we see nationwide, that trend will only continue to grow."

Irene Bustamante Adams

Deputy Director & Chief Strategy Officer: Workforce Connections

Southern Nevada's Local Workforce Development Board

How has data about microbusinesses affected your work and/or perspective?

"The data regarding the number of microbusinesses operating in the Las Vegas

Valley was eye-opening. With help from GoDaddy and other partners, we created a well-attended Microbusiness Summit at Las Vegas City Hal. The event helped connect

local entrepreneurs to information about how to license, market, and finance their businesses - areas that were identified through the research as common entrepreneurial challenges in our region."

Alan Spell

Assitant Extension Professor

University of Missouri

Why is it important to shine a spotlight on the impact of microbusinesses?

"Microbusinesses were flying under the radar until this data came along. By reaching customers far and wide, online businesses bring new money into the community, benefiting everyone as they grow. Anyone interested in their town's economic future

should know what's happening in this space."

