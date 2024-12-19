Godaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report U.S. Edition: Guest Perspectives From Microbusiness Advocates
Date
12/19/2024 11:00:18 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
As originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative
Victor Hwang
Founder & CEO: Right to Start
Entrepreneur, Author, Investor, Economic Growth
What have you seen change about the interest in small and microbusinesses?
"Supporting small businesses and microbusinesses is increasingly a topic of
public importance. States are creating Offices of Entrepreneurship or designating a key official to lead entrepreneurship statewide, as advocated by Right to Start. Nevada began the trend in the summer of 2023. New Mexico, Kansas, Michigan, and Missouri extended the trend since then. From what we see nationwide, that trend will only continue to grow."
Irene Bustamante Adams
Deputy Director & Chief Strategy Officer: Workforce Connections
Southern Nevada's Local Workforce Development Board
How has data about microbusinesses affected your work and/or perspective?
"The data regarding the number of microbusinesses operating in the Las Vegas
Valley was eye-opening. With help from GoDaddy and other partners, we created a well-attended Microbusiness Summit at Las Vegas City Hal. The event helped connect
local entrepreneurs to information about how to license, market, and finance their businesses - areas that were identified through the research as common entrepreneurial challenges in our region."
Alan Spell
Assitant Extension Professor
University of Missouri
Why is it important to shine a spotlight on the impact of microbusinesses?
"Microbusinesses were flying under the radar until this data came along. By reaching customers far and wide, online businesses bring new money into the community, benefiting everyone as they grow. Anyone interested in their town's economic future
should know what's happening in this space."
Download the full report .
GoDaddy Venture Forward 2024 Annual Report | U.S. Edition
This report is powered by the latest data from Venture Forward, GoDaddy's research initiative to quantify the presence and impact of over 20 million global online microbusinesses on their local economies, while shining a light on the entrepreneurs behind them.
We're here to support entrepreneurs.
Contact GoDaddy Venture Forward at ...
MENAFN19122024007202015466ID1109014779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.