CNH's Kavita Sah, India CSR Lead, Honored With The Mahatma Award 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) CNH's India CSR lead , Kavita Sah, has been awarded the Mahatma Award for Leadership in CSR and Social Impact 2024 for her significant contributions as a CSR leader.

The award ceremony was held at the India International Centre, with the announcement also featured in the Economic Times recently. The Mahatma Award honors global impact leaders and changemakers who are driving social impact and advancing sustainability. Since 2017, it has recognized more than 600 organizations and leaders across private, public, and development sectors for excellence in sustainability, social responsibility, and impactful initiatives. Past recipients include Ratan Tata, Rajashree Birla, Azim Premji, IBM Foundation, and Microsoft Philanthropy.