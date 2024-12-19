(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Expensify, (NASDAQ: EXFY) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Expensify on November 29, 2023 with a Class Period pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial conducted on or about November 11, 2021 (the“IPO” or“Offering”). Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Expensify have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the filed complaint, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify's revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company's post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Expensify, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form .

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

