Jobs Over Roots: Why 47% Of Africans Eye Western Shores

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nearly 47% of Africans have thought about leaving their home countries, according to recent data from Afrobarometer. This statistic underscores a significant trend that reflects the economic challenges many face across the continent.



The desire to migrate is especially pronounced in Liberia, where a staggering 78% of respondents expressed interest in relocating. Other countries with high emigration aspirations include Gambia at 68%, Cabo Verde at 64%, and Ghana at 61%.



In contrast, Tanzania stands out as an anomaly, with only 9% of its population considering emigration-a decrease from previous years. The driving force behind this trend is primarily economic.



Among those contemplating emigration, nearly half cite job opportunities as their main motivation. An additional 29% are looking to escape economic hardships or poverty.



These motivations highlight the pressing need for better employment prospects in many African nations. When it comes to preferred destinations, North America and Europe lead the pack.







About 31% of potential migrants favor North America, while 29% look to Europe. Interestingly, around 22% would rather migrate within Africa , indicating a desire for regional opportunities.



This migration trend is particularly relevant given Africa's demographic landscape. The continent has the youngest population globally, with millions entering the workforce each year.



This influx increases competition for jobs and drives many young people to seek opportunities abroad. Political instability also plays a role in shaping migration intentions.



Countries like Ethiopia and South Sudan have faced significant unrest, leading to displacement and heightened interest in leaving among their populations.



Additionally, environmental challenges such as climate change threaten livelihoods, prompting further consideration of migration.

MENAFN19122024007421016031ID1109014341