The Sterling Group Names Two New Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group, a Houston-based, operationally focused middle private equity firm, is pleased to announce that John Griffin and Claudine Lussier have been promoted to Partner.

"We are excited to recognize the extraordinary contributions of John and Claudine," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group. "Each has played a critical part in Sterling's success to date. We are thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments and welcome them as Partners."

John Griffin, Partner, joined Sterling in 2018 from McKinsey & Company's Houston office where he focused on strategic and operational initiatives for industrial and energy companies. John has been a leader on the PrimeFlight Aviation, West Star Aviation, Fencing Supply Group, Tangent Technologies, and Lynx FBO Network investment teams. John has also been a key member of the firm's Operations Committee, which drives continuous improvement in Sterling's own value creation capabilities.

Claudine Lussier, Partner, Human Capital, joined Sterling in 2017 to lead Human Capital at Sterling and its portfolio companies. During Claudine's time at Sterling, she has contributed to a significant build-out of the team and has driven a dramatic improvement in Sterling's ability to drive value creation through the Human Capital lever. Claudine is a critical business partner to investment teams and management teams alike.

To learn more about a career at The Sterling Group, please visit





About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 73 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $24 billion. Sterling currently has $9.4 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit .

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED