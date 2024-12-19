REVIVER® HELPS DRIVE THE SPIRIT OF GIVING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver® is proud to support the Winter Fest SoCal Car Show and Toy Drive, bringing joy to children and families in need.

This past weekend, the Winter Fest SoCal Car Show and Toy Drive in Pomona, California, brought together car enthusiasts from across Southern California to celebrate the holidays and of course, all things cars. Attendees celebrated the season by decking out their cars, motorcycles and trucks, and supporting a good cause.

This year's Winter Fest supported the Community Family Guidance Center (CFGC). CFGC helps southeast Los Angeles County's under-served children and their families heal from trauma, abuse, emotional, behavioral and mental health issues through proven interventions and compassionate guidance.

"We're proud to partner with our community and fellow auto enthusiasts to make the holidays brighter for those who need it most," said Reviver Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "Together, we can help create joy and ensure that every child experiences the magic of the season."

If you missed Winter Fest or are not local to Los Angeles County, there are still many ways to give back. Reviver is inviting the community to join in spreading holiday cheer wherever they are by supporting a local toy drive .

ABOUT REVIVER®

Reviver® is a technology company on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As developer of the world's first digital license plate platform, Reviver products transform the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver's digital license plates are legal for sale in Arizona and California, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in Northern California, and is the official patch partner of the Sacramento Kings and the official innovation partner of the Sacramento Kings and Golden 1 Center. To purchase an RPLATE click

here . To learn more about the RPLATE, click

here .

