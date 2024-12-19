Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Issues Statement On Kidney PATIENT Act Amid Government Spending Debate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the United States continues to negotiate a continuing to avert a shutdown, the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) calls on congressional leaders to include the Kidney PATIENT Act as part of the stopgap spending bill's healthcare package.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President & CEO, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“For too many Hispanic and African American families, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is not just a medical condition–it is a life-threatening reality that strikes with devastating frequency. In fact, Hispanic children are 500% more likely to be diagnosed with Diabetes Type-II, the leading cause of ESRD. The USHBC calls on Congress to take immediate action by incorporating the Kidney PATIENT Act into the continuing resolution and pass it. This vital legislation would ensure continued access to life-saving phosphate-lowering therapies (PLTs), protecting patients from the harsh consequences of policy changes that could strip them of affordable treatments and hope for survival.”Javier continued by saying:“We cannot stand by as disadvantaged communities face unnecessary barriers to the care they desperately need. Passing this bipartisan bill would not only save lives but also affirm that we as a nation value the dignity and well-being of every individual. The USHBC urges Speaker Johnson and Leader Jeffries to lead with compassion and act swiftly to give families the support they need to fight this disease and build a healthier future.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

