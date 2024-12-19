(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Tax Hive , a leading provider of business tax advisory services and a Kevin O'Leary company, is proud to announce the launch of its new Solar Tax Services . This offering helps and business owners navigate the complexities of solar tax credits and incentives while ensuring accurate, compliant filings. The initiative also supports solar companies by streamlining tax compliance and enhancing customer satisfaction.

Continue Reading

With the Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) covering up to 30% of solar system costs , plus additional state, local, and power company incentives, many taxpayers miss out on substantial savings. Tax Hive's new service ensures clients claim every available dollar while minimizing errors and audit risks.

Tax Hive & Kevin O'Leary launch Solar Tax Services to maximize credits for homeowners, businesses & solar companies.

Post thi

"Homeowners who invest in solar energy systems should take full advantage of the available tax credits, and now is the time to act,"

said Kevin O'Leary , strategic partner at Tax Hive. "These incentives won't last forever, and Tax Hive's expertise ensures you're getting every dollar you deserve. It's good for your wallet-and good for the planet."

Benefits for Solar Companies

Partnering with Tax Hive offers solar companies:



Simplified Compliance : Tax Hive handles complex tax credit filings.

Boosted Sales : Enhanced customer confidence drives more conversions. Increased Retention : Satisfied customers lead to positive reviews and repeat business.

Comprehensive Solar Tax Services

Tax Hive's Solar Tax Services include:



Federal and State Form Preparation : Accurate filing of forms like Form 5695 (homeowners) and Form 3468 (businesses).

Maximizing Incentives : Identifying additional rebates and bonus credits, such as the 10% Bonus Energy Community Credit (where applicable). Year-Long Tax Support:

Professional tax preparation to ensure compliance and continued savings.

"This initiative highlights Tax Hive's dedication to supporting both businesses and homeowners,"

said Devan Egan , President of Tax Hive. "We make the tax process seamless, helping solar adopters unlock the full financial benefits of their investment."

About Tax Hive

Tax Hive, a Kevin O'Leary company, is a trusted provider of comprehensive tax advisory, planning, bookkeeping, and preparation services for business owners and the renewable energy industry. Backed by Kevin O'Leary, Tax Hive delivers tailored solutions that save clients time, money, and stress. Focusing on integrity, expertise, and innovation, Tax Hive helps clients achieve their financial goals while navigating an ever-changing tax landscape.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit .

Media Inquiries:

Greg Gordon, Tax Hive

Phone: (833) 919-1992

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tax Hive

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED