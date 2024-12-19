Life Services Alternatives To Celebrate Opening Of 16Th Home With Open House At New Spring Avenue Home

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LSA celebrates the grand opening of its 16th home in Morgan Hill on Jan 16, 2024, for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD)

CAMPBELL , CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Life Services Alternatives (LSA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing homes and services for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD) , is thrilled to invite the community to a special celebration at its newly completed Spring Avenue Home in Morgan Hill.Join them on January 16, 2024, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, or January 18th, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at 170 Spring Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037, to celebrate the grand opening of this beautiful new residence. This celebration marks a significant milestone for LSA and highlights its continued commitment to creating safe, supportive homes for individuals who need them most. Thanks to the generosity and support of the community, LSA was able to purchase and transform this property into a warm, accessible, and life-enriching environment.The event will feature guided tours of the newly finished home, showcasing its spacious, accessible interiors and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces. Guests will have the opportunity to see how this home will provide a lasting foundation for five individuals, offering them a space to grow, connect, and thrive in a nurturing, long-term environment.This achievement is a collective effort of LSA's dedicated supporters, staff, and volunteers. The Spring Avenue Home embodies LSA's mission to empower individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. It offers more than just a house-it's a place where residents can lead fulfilling lives, build independence, and feel a sense of belonging in their community.LSA looks forward to commemorating this remarkable achievement with you and sharing the transformation of the Spring Avenue Home. Don't miss this opportunity to witness firsthand the difference your support has made in creating a warm, welcoming space for individuals to live and grow. Register at .About Life Services Alternatives (LSA):Founded in 2002, LSA has grown from providing just three homes to currently supporting 16 residences and a comprehensive day program for over 90 individuals across Santa Clara County. LSA remains committed to providing lifelong support, community integration, and stable housing for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, including those with significant medical needs.For media inquiries, contact Hadiyah Fain at .... Cell: (408) 727-3493

