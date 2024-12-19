Sculptor Closes CLO XXXIV Totaling $408 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sculptor Capital Management, ("Sculptor" or the "Firm") today announced the closing of Sculptor

CLO XXXIV (SCLO 34), a $408 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction. With the closing of SCLO 34, Sculptor currently manages a global suite of 34 CLOs and CBOs totaling approximately $13 billion across both the US and Europe.

A controlling equity stake in SCLO 34 was pre-placed to Sculptor Loan Financing Partners, the Firm's captive CLO equity platform launched earlier this year. SCLO 34 also received strong third-party investor demand from a diverse group of leading global institutions across its minority equity and rated notes.



Jimmy Levin, Chief Investment Officer and Executive Managing Partner at Sculptor, said, "We are pleased with the growth of our Institutional Credit Strategies (ICS) offerings in 2024 and thankful for the support we received from investors across our suite of CLOs. This closing caps an incredibly successful year for our ICS business, issuing or refinancing a total of 13 CLOs."

Sculptor SCLO 34 is backed by a fully ramped portfolio of primarily senior secured loans and features a two-year non-call period and five-year reinvestment period. SCLO 34 was arranged by JP Morgan.

Sculptor has a long track record of managing CLOs through multiple credit cycles and has now issued 44 CLOs and CBOs across the US and Europe since 2012. Sculptor's CLO business benefits from its extensive experience and track record across asset classes, and embedded partnership with its global credit investing platform. Collectively, as of September 30, 2024, Sculptor manages $24 billion in credit assets globally across a broad range of strategies leveraging its core capabilities in corporate, asset based, and real estate credit.

About Sculptor

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset manager and a specialist in opportunistic investing. For over 30 years, we have pursued consistent outperformance by building an operating model and culture which balance the ability to act swiftly on market opportunity with rigorous diligence that minimizes risk. Our model is driven by a global team that is predominantly home-grown, long tenured and incentivized to put client outcomes first. With offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, we invest across credit, real estate and multi-strategy platforms in all major geographies. As of September 30, 2024, Sculptor had approximately $34 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit our website ( ).

Contacts:

Sculptor

[email protected]

Media Relations

Jonathan Gasthalter

Gasthalter & Co.

212-257-4170

[email protected]

