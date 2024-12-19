Xcel Brands To Host Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call On December 23, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xcel Brands, (NASDAQ: XELB) (“Xcel” or the“Company”), today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 results on December 20, 2024. The Company will hold a call with the community on December 23, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the conference call will be available live on the Investor Relations section of Xcel's website at or directly at .

Interested parties unable to access the conference call via the webcast may dial 800-715-9871 or 646-307-1963 and use the Conference ID 9838743. A replay of the webcast will be available on Xcel's website.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) is a media and consumer products company engaged in the design, marketing, live streaming, social commerce sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry, home goods and other consumer products, and the acquisition of dynamic consumer lifestyle brands. Xcel was founded in 2011 with a vision to reimagine shopping, entertainment, and social media as one thing. Xcel owns the Judith Ripka, Halston, and C. Wonder brands and a minority stake in the Isaac Mizrahi brand. It also owns and manages the Longaberger brand through its controlling interest in Longaberger Licensing LLC and a 50% interest in a JV in TWRHLL (“Tower Hill”) by Christie Brinkley. Also Xcel owns a 30% interest in Orme, a short-form video market place. Xcel is pioneering a true modern consumer products sales strategy which includes the promotion and sale of products under its brands through interactive television, digital live-stream shopping, social commerce, brick-and-mortar retail, and e-commerce channels to be everywhere its customer's shop. The company's brands have generated in excess of $4 billion in retail sales via livestreaming in interactive television and digital channels alone. Headquartered in New York City, Xcel Brands is led by an executive team with significant live streaming, production, merchandising, design, marketing, retailing, and licensing experience, and a proven track record of success in elevating branded consumer products companies. For more information, visit .

