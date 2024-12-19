Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, (“Liberty TripAdvisor” or“the Company”) (OTC: LTRPB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation whether Liberty TripAdvisor investors receiving fair value for their shares in the sale of the Company to TripAdvisor, Inc. (“TripAdvisor”). Liberty TripAdvisor investors are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On December 18, 2024, the two companies revealed that they had entered into a final merger agreement, under which TripAdvisor will acquire Liberty TripAdvisor in a merger valued at $435 million. According to the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding shares of Liberty TripAdvisor's Series A and Series B Common Stock, as of the merger's effective date, will be converted into the right to receive $0.2567 per share in cash (excluding interest), amounting to a total of approximately $20 million.

