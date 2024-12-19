Astrana Health, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dec. 19, 2024

Astrana Health, ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH ), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that leadership is participating in the 2025 Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Tuesday, January 14, 2024, including a presentation at 10:30am PT from President and CEO of Astrana Health, Brandon Sim. The webcast link and related presentation materials will be available in the "IR Calendar" section of the Company's website: .

About Astrana Health, Inc.

Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and over 1.1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit .

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

Asher Dewhurst, ICR Healthcare

[email protected]

SOURCE Astrana Health, Inc.

