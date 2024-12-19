Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTERLY, R.I., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Washington Trust Bancorp, , (NASDAQ: WASH ), today declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid January 15, 2025 to of record on January 2, 2025.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

("the Corporation),

NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.1 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024. Founded in 1800,

Washington Trust

is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .

