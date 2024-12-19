عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invesco Canada Announces Estimated 2024 Cash And Annual Reinvested Distributions For Its Etfs


12/19/2024 4:16:35 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") announced today the estimated December 2024 distributions for its exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024 will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2025.

Further, Invesco announced today the estimated annual reinvested distributions for its ETFs. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2024 will receive these distributions, which will generally consist of capital gains and return of capital. The distributions will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change and there will be an increase in the adjusted cost base of the investment. Investors holding their units outside registered plans will also have taxable amounts to report.

Please note that these figures are estimates only, as at December 15, 2024. If any changes to the rates are required, Invesco will announce the final cash and annual reinvested distribution rates for all funds on or about December 27, 2024. If no changes are required to the distribution rates per share, the rates listed below are final for the 2024 tax year. Generally, the distribution per unit may be expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decrease before December 30, 2024, or other unforeseen events occur.

The tax characteristics for all distributions declared in 2024 will be reported before the end of February 2025.

Details of the "per-unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Invesco ETF name

Ticker
symbol

Estimated
annual
reinvested
distribution per
unit ($)

Estimated
cash
distribution per
unit ($)

Payment
frequency

Asset allocation

Invesco Low Volatility Portfolio ETF

PLV

0.00000

0.23270

Monthly

Fixed income

Invesco 1-3 Year Laddered Floating Rate Note Index ETF

PFL

0.00000

0.12834

Monthly

Invesco 1-5 Year Laddered Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF

PSB

0.00000

0.04725

Monthly

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond Index ETF

PFH.F

0.00000

0.10348

Monthly

Invesco Long Term Government Bond Index ETF

PGL

0.00000

0.05338

Monthly

Invesco US Treasury Floating Rate Note Index ETF – USD

IUFR.U

0.00000

0.07372

Monthly

Invesco Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF – CAD

ICCB

0.00000

0.11542

Monthly

Invesco Global Bond ETF – CAD

ICGB

0.00000

0.05773

Monthly

ESG fixed income

Invesco ESG Canadian Core Plus Bond ETF

BESG

0.00000

0.09856

Monthly

Invesco ESG Global Bond ETF – CAD

IWBE

0.00000

0.05628

Monthly

Equity income

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF

PDC

0.31570

0.12559

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF

ICAE

0.21914

0.07045

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD

IUAE

0.00000

0.05808

Monthly

Invesco S&P US Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUAE.F

0.00000

0.05233

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD

IIAE

1.19486

0.08610

Monthly

Invesco S&P International Developed Dividend Aristocrats ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IIAE.F

1.35017

0.09665

Monthly

Low-volatility equity

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD

ULV.C

0.00000

0.05044

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – CAD hedged

ULV.F

0.00000

0.06977

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Index ETF – USD

ULV.U

0.00000

0.03523

Monthly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF

TLV

0.00000

0.13999

Monthly

ESG equity income

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQCE

0.21918

0.03154

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQCE.F

0.00000

0.02601

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF

QQJE

0.00000

0.49700

Quarterly

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQJE.F

0.00000

0.55179

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESG

0.28583

0.10731

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

ESG.F

0.36892

0.09594

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF – CAD

ESGC

0.63006

0.18347

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX 60 ESG Tilt Index ETF

IXTE

0.00000

0.17421

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF

IICE

1.68564

0.13591

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IICE.F

4.06781

0.72642

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF

ISTE

0.00000

5.34101

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged

ISTE.F

0.00000

4.71397

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF

IUCE

0.00000

4.31018

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUCE.F

0.00000

3.21201

Quarterly

Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Tilt Index ETF

ICTE

0.00000

4.00050

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF

IITE

0.00000

0.43231

Quarterly

Invesco S&P International Developed ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged

IITE.F

0.00000

0.26813

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF

IUTE

7.50532

0.15515

Quarterly

Invesco S&P US Total Market ESG Tilt Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUTE.F

1.31830

0.04690

Quarterly

Equal weight equity

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF – CAD

EQLI

0.00000

0.16272

Monthly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQL

0.00000

0.12560

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

EQL.F

0.00000

0.10336

Quarterly

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ETF – USD

EQL.U

0.00000

0.08832

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

EQE

0.00000

0.32062

Quarterly

Invesco S&P Europe 350 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

EQE.F

0.00000

0.28021

Quarterly

Fundamental Index® methodology equity

Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF

PXC

0.53100

0.33201

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD

PZW

0.00000

0.35411

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – CAD hedged

PZW.F

0.00000

0.26225

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI Global Small-Mid ETF – USD

PZW.U

0.00000

0.39788

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – CAD

PXS

0.00000

0.24306

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II – USD

PXS.U

0.00000

0.13328

Quarterly

Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF – CAD hedged

PXU.F

0.00000

0.34711

Quarterly

U.S. equity

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Income Advantage ETF – CAD

QQCI

0.00000

0.18908

Monthly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQC

0.00000

0.04330

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQC.F

0.00000

0.24678

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD

QQEQ

0.00000

0.04267

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Equal Weight Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQEQ.F

0.00000

0.03825

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD

QQJR

0.00000

0.17266

Quarterly

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 Index ETF – CAD hedged

QQJR.F

0.00000

0.08638

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IUMF

0.00000

0.07641

Quarterly

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IUMF.F

0.00000

0.04761

Quarterly

Global equity

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF

IGET

0.00000

1.70411

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Energy Transition Index ETF – CAD hedged

IGET.F

0.00000

1.63682

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD

INAI

0.00000

0.00963

Quarterly

Invesco Morningstar Global Next Gen AI Index ETF – CAD hedged

INAI.F

0.00000

0.08879

Quarterly

International equity

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF

IIMF

0.00000

0.23301

Quarterly

Invesco International Developed Dynamic-Multifactor Index ETF – CAD hedged

IIMF.F

0.00000

0.09007

Quarterly

† A ticker symbol ending with ".U" represents U.S.-dollar-denominated units. USD units of these ETFs are offered as a convenience for investors who wish to purchase with U.S. dollars and receive distributions and the proceeds of sale or redemption in U.S. dollars. The USD units are not hedged against changes in the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar.

The tax composition of the Invesco ETFs' distributions will be determined on an annual basis and will only be available after the Invesco ETFs' tax year-end.

Commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the prospectus before investing. Copies are available from Invesco Canada Ltd. at invesco/ca .

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to the ETF. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply to purchases and sales of ETF units.

"FTSE®, "Russell®", "Russell 1000®", and "FTSE Russell®" are trademarks of the relevant company of the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (the "LSE Group Companies") and are used by a LSE Group Company under license. The FTSE RAFI® Index Series is calculated by FTSE in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC ("RA").
RAFI®" and/or all other RA trademarks, trade names, patented and patent-pending concepts are the exclusive property of RA. None of the LSE Group Companies nor RA sponsor, endorse or promote Invesco ETFs and are not in any way connected to them and do not accept any liability in relation to their issue, operation and trading and makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from Invesco ETFs or the suitability of the indexes for the purposes to which they are being put by Invesco.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar Inc. (along with its affiliates, "Morningstar") licensed for certain use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar. Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of an Invesco ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in an Invesco ETF.

Nasdaq-100® Equal Weighted Index, Nasdaq-100® ESG Index, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM, Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG IndexTM and NASDAQ Select Canadian Dividend IndexTM are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability and are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO ANY INVESCO ETFs.

S&P®, S&P 500®, S&P Composite 1500® and Dividend Aristocrats® are registered trademarks of S&P Global or its affiliates ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); TSX is a trademark of TSX Inc. ("TSX"); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI") and sublicensed for certain purposes by Invesco. The Invesco ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, TSX and their respective affiliates and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the Invesco ETFs' indices.

For more information, please visit invesco/ca .

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.8 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2024. For more information, visit .

Invesco® and all associated trademarks are trademarks of Invesco Holding Company Limited, used under licence.

© Invesco Canada Ltd., 2024

Contact: Samantha Brandifino, +1 332.323.5557, [email protected]

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109014114


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search