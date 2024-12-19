B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN ILLINOIS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jim Conners Joins as Partner in Chicago, IL

- JIm ConnersCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2B CFO ®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Jim Conners has joined as Partner. He is based in Chicago, IL, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.Jim is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over three decades of experience helping a wide range of companies. Jim has over 14 years of experience as a CFO with companies like Encyclopaedia Brittanica, Triwater Holdings, Oneida Hospitality Group, and most recently Envista Forensics. His accomplishments include double digit revenue and EBITDA growth by defining growth strategy, including new product investments, new sales channels, and search engine optimization (SEO). He also achieved 10% revenue CAGR and 16% EBITDA CAGR with multi-pronged initiatives, including eight acquisitions, a new pricing strategy, supply chain capacity expansion, supplier negotiations, and expanded sales reach. Jim prepared a company for multiple exit paths by strengthening business performance, drafting S-1 and pitch deck, fortifying control environment, implementing ASC 606 on public company timeline, hiring and investment bank, and conduction road shows. He improved liquidity by refinancing a credit facility from $140M to $190M, and reversed a liquidity crisis by improving working capital $2M, implementing detailed cash flow forecasting, and securing new debt financing.Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said,“The addition of Jim Conners to our firm's stellar group of Chicago-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like Jim, each B2B CFO Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."According to Jim,“I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a talented group of partners.”To find out more about, or to connect with Jim, visit b2bcfo/jim-conners.About B2B CFOB2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit .# # #

