ORGAIN ISSUES VOLUNTARY ALLERGY ALERT ON POSSIBLE UNDECLARED PEANUT RESIDUE IN A SINGLE BATCH OF 30G PROTEIN ORGANIC PLANT BASED POWDER - CHOCOLATE 2.01Lb
Date
12/19/2024 4:01:20 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain
of Irvine, California is voluntarily recalling a single batch of its 30g Protein Organic plant Based Powder - Chocolate 2.01lb because it may contain undeclared peanut residue. People who have an allergy or severe
sensitivity to
peanuts may
run
the risk
of serious
or
life-threatening
allergic reaction
if they consume this product.
Continue Reading
Orgain 30g Plant Protein Powder
The recall is limited to a single batch of 30g Protein Organic Plant Based Powder - Chocolate 2.01lb and was distributed nationwide both in retail stores and online. The product comes in a 2.01lb plastic tub with a blue label indicating its chocolate flavor and has an expiration date of June 20, 2026. The product lot code is 4172-02-P.
Orgain has conducted
a complete review of the production process for this batch and found no discrepancies. This voluntary recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution following a report
of an
allergic reaction from one consumer. No other illnesses have been reported to date.
No other Orgain products are affected by this recall. Orgain is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.
Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately.
For instructions on receiving a refund or if you have any questions, please contact the Orgain Consumer Care Team at 888-881-4246 or
[email protected] ,
Monday through Friday 8 am – 4 pm Pacific Time.
SOURCE Orgain
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19122024003732001241ID1109014067
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.