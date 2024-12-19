WILDBRAIN SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL MATTERS AT ANNUAL MEETING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WildBrain Ltd. (or the " Company ") (TSX: WILD), a global leader in kids' and family entertainment, reports that all nominees listed in its management information circular dated

November 20, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company at its annual meeting of shareholders, held today. In addition, voted to re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent auditor of the Company. The detailed results of the votes received for each director nominee were as follows:

Directors % of Votes For % of Votes Against Youssef Ben-Youssef 99.21

% 0.79

% Erin

Elofson 99.22

% 0.78

% Thomas

McGrath 94.68

% 5.32

% Rita

Middleton 94.70

% 5.30

% Josh

Scherba 99.22

% 0.78

% Jonathan

Whitcher 94.61

% 5.39

% Donald Wright 94.70

% 5.30

%

As the Company continues to focus on key franchises to drive the greatest opportunity for growth and shareholder value, the Board of Directors (the " Board ") has determined to reduce the number of directors from 10 to seven. As such, former directors Geoffrey Machum, Deborah Drisdell and Karine Courtemanche did not stand for election this year, as stated in the management information circular.



Donald Wright, Chair of the WildBrain Board, said: "On behalf of the Board and the WildBrain management team, I would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Geoff, Deborah and Karine for their years of dedication and support of the business. Their contributions have been highly valuable, and we wish them all the best for the future. Going forward, we retain a strong, diverse board committed to the best practices of corporate governance, with solid Canadian representation."

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids' and family content in our library-one of the world's most extensive-we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain's mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

Our studios produce such award-winning series as The Snoopy Show; Snoopy in Space; Camp Snoopy; Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City; Sonic Prime; Chip and Potato; Teletubbies Let's Go! and many more. Enjoyed in more than 150 countries on over 500 platforms, our content is everywhere kids and families view entertainment, including YouTube, where our network has garnered approximately 1.5 trillion minutes of watch time. Our television group owns and operates some of Canada's most loved family entertainment channels. WildBrain CPLG, our leading consumer-products and location-based entertainment agency, represents our owned and partner properties in every major territory worldwide.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

