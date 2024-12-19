Fortress Mortgage Appoints R. Luke Stefanko As Sr. Mortgage Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

Fortress Mortgage Advisors is proud to announce the appointment of R. Luke Stefanko as our newest Mortgage Advisor, effective immediately. With over 40 years in the & Entertainment primarily on the side of the business, Luke brings extensive expertise in corporate management at all levels, mergers, acquisitions, and organizational restructuring. His proven track record of success in raising capital and restructuring debt positions him as an invaluable asset to the Fortress team.

Luke's dedication to providing tailored financing solutions, combined with a client-centric, high-level consultative approach, ensures he delivers personalized strategies to meet each client's unique financial goals.

In his role as Sr. Mortgage Advisor, Luke will guide clients through the mortgage banking process, helping them navigate their options and secure optimal financing solutions.

“We are thrilled to have Luke join our team,” said Craig Andriulli, co-founder of Fortress Mortgage Advisors.“His exceptional background in corporate finance and restructuring, coupled with his passion for client success, aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and personalized mortgage solutions.”

Based at Fortress's New Jersey headquarters, Luke will work closely with banking industry experts, offering clients a holistic approach to mortgage advising that integrates seamlessly with their broader financial plans.

About Fortress Mortgage Advisors:

Founded by Michael LiPari and Craig Andriulli, Fortress Mortgage Advisors stands apart in the mortgage industry with a holistic, client-first approach. By collaborating with real estate professionals, CPAs, attorneys, and financial advisors, the firm ensures that mortgage solutions align seamlessly with long-term financial goals. With over 40 years of combined experience, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is committed to delivering personalized mortgage solutions that prioritize financial stability, growth, and success.



