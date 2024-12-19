2024 Winners Of The Innovations In Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Three Organizations from Across the US Receive $20,000 Each

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 17th year of the Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards,

The Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation ,

Bader Philanthropies, Inc. , and

Family Caregiver Alliance

are pleased to celebrate three organizations-each delivering a state-of-the-art program that addresses the needs of caregivers and those they care for living with Alzheimer's or a related condition.

Each model program will receive

$20,000

for their work in the following categories:



Creative Expression

Arts and Aging Programs – Jewish Family Services – Salt Lake City, Utah

Serving individuals and families from all denominations, Jewish Family Services Salt Lake's Arts and Aging Programs aims to improve the quality of life for many families whose lives were uprooted due to an Alzheimer's or related dementia diagnosis. Jewish Family Services of Salt Lake has woven together a variety of programs that collectively provide a dementia-welcoming arts and support environment for home-based caregivers and for those directly receiving their care. With many opportunities each month for families to connect with each other, the friendships and support they find often extend outside of scheduled activities, with many clients becoming life-long friends.

Increasing Access and Reducing Stigma

EmpowermentPLUS Model: Youth Inspired Model Designed to End Dementia Stigma – Lorenzo's House – Chicago, Illinois



Lorenzo's House created the EmpowermentPLUS Model to actively engage and build capacity in young people thrust into a caregiving role early in life. Through a well-organized structure of Youth Clubs (e.g., age-appropriate groups for those age 4 to 18+), annual Summits and Adult Carer Clubs, individuals are educated about dementia and learn practical tools to employ for their individual environment and adapt to the diagnosis. They gain strategies and strength to manage dementia stigma at home and in their community and undertake this skillset to train others using a train-the-trainer model.

Public Policy

CEJC Public Policy Advocacy – California Elder Justice Coalition – Los Angeles, California

The California Elder Justice Coalition (CEJC) works to improve the quality of life for older Californians including those living with dementia. Since 2010, CEJC has led efforts to reframe caregiving to be a core component of elder justice policy and practice. The Coalition has pioneered approaches to preserving autonomy of adults with dementia while reducing stresses and uncertainties that family caregivers face in balancing their own needs with those for whom they care.

Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Awards Reception to be held during the American Society on Aging "On Aging Conference" in Orlando, FL

Join us in honoring the 2024 Innovations in Alzheimer's Caregiving Award winners with program presentations, conversation, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages.

All are welcome!



Date : Wednesday, April 23, 2025 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Location : Hyatt Regency Orlando- Orchid Room - 9801 International Dr, Orlando, FL 32819

