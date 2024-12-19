Travel Hiring Eases In The Lead-Up To Christmas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UK (Merxwire ) – Travel recruitment slows in the run-up to Christmas.

C&M Travel Recruitment's Activity – November 2024:

– Small annual fall in new travel jobs

– Candidates and placements also see monthly decreases

Slower month for travel recruitment

Travel recruitment activity slowed marginally in November in the run-up to Christmas, according to the latest figures from C&M Travel Recruitment.

The month saw a small annual fall in the number of new travel jobs being made available with November's total dipping by six per cent from the same month in 2023. Last month's total also slipped by 16 per cent from October.

It was also a quieter month for new candidates, with the number of people searching for jobs in the travel industry falling back by seven per cent from October and by 25 per cent from last November.

Similarly, the volume of applicants being placed in new travel jobs fell by seven per cent from last November and by 32 per cent from October 2024.

Speaking about the stats, Barbara Kolosinska, Co-Owner and Managing Director at C&M Travel Recruitment ( ), said:“After very positive signs in October, it was disappointing to see recruitment activity ease in November. It's been an inconsistent year, with multiple signs of momentum followed by slower periods.

“December is traditionally the quietest month of the year, so our attention now turns to January, where we hope to see a strong start to 2025. We are already seeing positive signs for the New Year with many recent placements starting in January, and lots of our clients planning to step-up their recruitment during this timeframe.”

All figures are drawn from the month's new vacancies advertised with C&M Travel Recruitment.

C&M Travel Recruitment was established in 1998 and is the largest and most successful specialist travel recruitment company in the UK.

