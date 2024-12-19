Fortress Mortgage Welcomes Anthony Perosi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fortress Mortgage Advisors Welcomes Anthony Perosi as Mortgage Advisor



Fortress Mortgage Advisors is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Perosi as our newest Mortgage Advisor, effective immediately. Anthony brings a wealth of expertise and an impressive track record in the finance and insurance sectors, where he specialized in crafting tailored financing solutions to meet clients' unique needs.

With a client-centric philosophy, Anthony is known for his high-level consultative approach and exceptional analytical skills. His dedication to delivering innovative, personalized solutions makes him a valuable addition to the Fortress team and a trusted resource for our clients.



In his role as Mortgage Advisor, Anthony will guide clients through the mortgage banking process, helping them navigate their financing options and secure the most suitable solutions for their homeownership goals.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony join our team,” said Craig Andriulli, co-founder of Fortress Mortgage Advisors.“His expertise, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to client success align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional service and innovative mortgage solutions.”

Based at Fortress's New Jersey headquarters, Anthony will collaborate closely with experts across the banking and finance industries to ensure a seamless and holistic approach to mortgage advising.



About Fortress Mortgage Advisors:

Founded by Michael LiPari and Craig Andriulli, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is redefining the mortgage industry with a holistic, client-first approach. By working closely with real estate professionals, CPAs, attorneys, and financial advisors, Fortress ensures that mortgage solutions align seamlessly with clients' long-term financial goals. With over 40 years of combined experience, Fortress Mortgage Advisors is dedicated to delivering personalized solutions that prioritize financial stability, growth, and success.



