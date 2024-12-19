(MENAFN- APO Group)

On 18 December 2024, Minister Ronald Lamola received correspondence from his counterpart in Botswana, Dr Phenyo Butale, informing him of the new administration's decision to gradually lift the ban on vegetable imports from South Africa. This letter follows a congratulatory message sent by Minister Lamola to Dr Butale on his appointment as Minister of International Relations of the Republic of Botswana.

Minister Lamola welcomes Botswana's commitment to fostering closer ties and facilitating trade with South Africa. Botswana is a significant trade partner for South Africa, accounting for approximately 15% of our country's total vegetable exports as of 2021. At the time of the ban, South Africa's vegetable exports to Botswana decreased by almost half to R272 million in 2023. In the spirit of strengthening regional integration, lifting the ban also paves the way for stronger collaboration between the countries in agricultural development and trade, as well as deepening cooperation in the regional value chain.

South Africa possesses advanced agricultural technologies that could benefit Botswana's efforts to boost domestic agricultural production. These initiatives will be explored and underscored during the upcoming sixth session of the South Africa-Botswana Binational Commission (BNC), which will be hosted by Botswana in 2025.

South Africa also looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Botswana to advance the African agenda at regional, continental, and global levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of International Relations and Cooperation.