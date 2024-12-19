Shocking! Private School In Bengaluru Locks Students In Dark Room Over Non-Payment Of Fees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a private school reportedly locked students over non-payment of fees, following which it came under fire, reported News18.

According to the report, the Orchid International School allegedly locked students over non-payment of fees as punishment. This has reportedly caused significant emotional and mental distress among the students.

Following the incident, parents condemned the and said it may negatively affect their wards' academic performances.

Earlier, the private school had reportedly warned students of severe consequences if they filed formal complaints. Multiple reports even claim that this is not the lone case.

In the past, several private schools have followed the pattern by allegedly locking students in dark rooms as punishment for unpaid fees, tardiness, or misbehaviour. Students were sometimes reportedly confined to a dark library during class hours.

Now the recent incident has led to formal complaints to the Education Department and the Child Safety & Protection Department. The parents of the students are seeking swift action, including revoking the licenses of such schools and blacklisting them. They even argue that punitive measures violate the rights of their children and call for accountability.

Education Department's reply:

After the parents' allegations, the Education Department has warned private schools against harassing students over unpaid fees. The department also stressed that in case the allegations are proven true, the schools' permits will be revoked, and they will be blacklisted.

Earlier, a report by Asianet News said that six students were allegedly confined to a dark room for an entire day. The students did not have access to light or any other facilities over the last two weeks.

School's reply:

The Orchid International School on Mysore Road denied all claims, calling them baseless, reported News18. The school management even mentioned that they would facilitate communication with another branch in the city.