Medify Air Partners With Flex To Add Health Savings Account And Flexible Savings Account Payment Option To Website

Medify Air recently partnered with Flex for a simplified way to add Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) payments to their website.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medify Air announced that they recently partnered with Flex to add a simplified way to add Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Savings Account (FSA) payments to their website for qualifying customers. This new payment option offers consumers with certain health conditions a way to access pre-tax dollars for health-related expenses to purchase HEPA Air Purifiers.

Medify Air is committed to providing clean indoor air and understands that some consumers, especially those with respiratory illnesses or sleep disorders, could benefit from an air purifier. To qualify for the FSA/HSA payment option, a consumer must first talk to their healthcare professional about their condition and discuss whether an air purifier would benefit them. After that, they must attach their Letter of Medical Necessity (LOMN) when they select the HSA/FSA payment option. No LOMN? That is no problem; Flex offers a simple form to generate an LOMN that will go directly to a healthcare professional for review. To learn more about this feature, visit and Medify Air's FAQs for more information.

Medify Air was established in 2018 to improve indoor air quality for all. Today, they offer a full product line of HEPA H13 and H14 air purifiers for various room sizes in homes and institutions, and they are the number one air purifiers for schools nationwide.

