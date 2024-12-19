Search Op Launched In Border Areas Of J&K's Mendhar Following Suspicious Movement
Date
12/19/2024 3:13:19 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Security forces have launched a search operation in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district following inputs regarding suspicious movement, officials said.
The search operation was conducted by security forces and Police in forward areas of Mendhar on Thursday, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The operation is part of the alertness of troops against suspicious movements and the threat of infiltration, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Soldier Dies Of Cardiac Arrest During Search Operation In Srinagar's Faqeer Gujree
Search Operation Launched After Suspicious Movement Near LoC In J&K's Poonch
MENAFN19122024000215011059ID1109013885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.