President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On Azerbaijan's Accession To D-8
Date
12/19/2024 3:09:42 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his
social media accounts regarding Azerbaijan's accession to D-8,
Azernews reports.
"I would like to thank the Heads of State and governments of
Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, and
Bangladesh for supporting Azerbaijan's accession to the Economic
Cooperation Organization (D-8), announced today in Cairo.
Supporting Azerbaijan's candidature symbolizes the sincere
friendship and cooperation between our nations.
The D-8, established on Türkiye's initiative, has been active
for nearly 30 years, and this marks the first time that a decision
on enlargement was made. This is a source of pride for us. I assure
my colleagues that Azerbaijan will spare no effort, together with
other countries, to ensure the organization's further development
and the strengthening of Islamic solidarity," the post reads.
