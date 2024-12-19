War Update: 103 Clashes On Frontlines, Most Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 103 clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the frontline, with the most intense fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff data indicate that the Russian forces carried out artillery shelling of the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, targeting the settlements of Progres, Stepanivka, Osoivka, Oleksandrivka, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, and Popivka.

Oleksandrivka suffered an with unguided aerial rockets.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy did not conduct offensive operations but carried out airstrikes on Tsupivka, Mali Prokhody, Vesele, and Udakh.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy, with aviation support, attempted to advance toward Ukraine's Defense Forces positions near Lozova and Kolisnykivka four times during the day. Three attacks were successfully repelled, while one battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , there were seven clashes near Tverdokhlibove, Zelenyi Hai, Terny, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. One battle is still ongoing. The enemy actively used aviation, with strikes reported in Tverdokhlibove, Nadiia, Serhiivka, Hrekivka, and the Serebrianskyi Forestry area.

In the Siversk sector , the enemy launched offensives in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhniokamianske, with seven attacks repelled. One battle continues. Airstrikes targeted Serebrianka, Siversk, Riznykivka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the enemy attacked once near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the invaders attempted eight advances near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. The Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks, with five battles ongoing.

High enemy activity persists in the Pokrovsk sector . Clashes of varying intensity were launched 10 times today. The Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Solone, and Novovasylivka, while one battle is ongoing. The enemy launched an airstrike using a guided bomb on Vodiane.

In the Kurakhove sector , three assaults were repelled near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Andriivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne, while five battles rare still underway.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian forces launched 10 attacks near Uspenivka, Kostiantynopilske, Blahodatne, Neskuchne, and Novodarivka. Currently, three attacks have been repelled, and seven battles are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Novodarivka, Temyrivka, and Zelene Pole with guided bombs.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian defenders are repelling 18 attacks by the invaders, with a total of 47 clashes recorded so far.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russians have deployed about 150,000 troops to offensives in three hot directions in the east.