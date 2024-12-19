Russians Strike Kupiansk District Killing Three Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of fatalities from the Russian strike on the village of Shevchenkove in the Kupiansk district has risen to three.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"Three people have already been killed in Shevchenkove. Russians took the lives of two women, 67 and 65 years old, and a 33-year-old man," Syniehubov stated.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Police Department, the strike on Shevchenkove was carried out by Russian forces around 15:00. Preliminary data from explosives experts indicate that Russians used an Iskander-M missile against the civilian population.

In addition to the three fatalities, three people have been injured.

"By 16:55, six people are known to have been affected. One civilian woman sustained fatal injuries. Another woman died while being transported to a medical facility, and a civilian man also received fatal injuries. Three other civilians from the village, including two women and one man, were injured," the police reported.

As a result of the attack, more than ten private homes, fences, and garages were damaged.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine for violations of the laws and customs of war.

As reported, on December 18, four people were injured in Kharkiv region due to Russian attacks.