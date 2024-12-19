Zelensky Calls Putin Scumbag For Idea Of“Duel” Over Kyiv With Oreshnik
12/19/2024 3:09:11 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that only a scumbag could propose a“technological duel” over Kyiv between Russia's Oreshnik and Western air defense systems, as Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin did.
The Head of State said this at a press conference in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Today, a comrade from the Kremlin said that Russia is offering a“technological duel”... Putin says that we will strike somewhere in Kyiv with the Oreshnik, for example, and let them [Ukraine's Western partners] put up air defense, and let's see what happens.” Do you think this is an adequate person? Just a scumbag,” Zelensky said.
As reported, the head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, during a direct line on December 19, proposed a technological experiment: for the West and Ukraine to identify a target in Kyiv, Russia would strike there with the Oreshnik, and air and missile defense systems would try to intercept it.
