Transforming Inmate Care: Wearable Sensors Join Forces With Washington Counties Risk Pool

4Sight Labs and Washington Counties Risk Pool Collaborate to Redefine Safety and Welfare Monitoring in Correctional Facilities

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and well-being of incarcerated individuals present a unique and urgent challenge for correctional facilities nationwide. Many individuals entering the criminal justice system are at high risk due to substance abuse disorders and untreated psychological issues. These complexities, combined with the stresses of incarceration, place an immense burden on correctional agencies.

A recent analysis by The Seattle Times (October 2024) highlighted that at least 50 people have died unexpectedly in Washington state jails since 2022.

4Sight Labs

is the leader in advancing inmate safety and welfare through biometric monitoring. We are proud to highlight our partnership with the Washington Counties Risk Pool (WCRP) to bring OverWatchTM to seven counties, and counting in Washington.

OverWatchTM is an innovative biometric monitoring solution designed to improve the safety and well-being of incarcerated individuals. It specifically targets the needs of inmates that are at high-risk. Using wireless wearable sensors, OverWatchTM provides continuous, real-time data on heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature, and activity levels, enabling correctional staff to proactively address safety risks and respond to potential emergencies.

Through the Washington Counties Risk Pool-a consortium representing 24 of the state's 39 counties-seven counties have adopted OverWatchTM and each were reimbursed up to $25,000 through the WCRP's Risk Reduction Program.

The Risk Reduction Program is part of the Washington Counties Risk Pool's mission to provide cost-effective coverage while reducing the frequency and severity of losses, along with the costs associated with managing and litigating claims.

"We are excited to partner with 4Sight Labs to bring the OverWatchTM system to our member counties," said Ken Kollmann , Senior Risk Analyst of the Washington Counties Risk Pool. "This program demonstrates our commitment to providing counties with tools that enhance inmate safety while effectively managing risk. OverWatchTM offers a proactive approach to addressing safety challenges in correctional facilities, and we're pleased to see so many of our members embracing this opportunity."

By adopting OverWatchTM, participating counties are setting a new standard for inmate monitoring, using data-driven insights to address critical safety challenges. This partnership represents an important step forward in the shared mission to enhance the welfare

of vulnerable incarcerated populations.

Participating counties:





Kittitas County

Clallam County

Yakima County

Mason County

Jefferson County

San Juan County Okanogan County

About 4Sight Labs

4Sight Labs is a public safety technology company improving detainee safety and welfare through innovative biometric monitoring solutions. Our flagship product, the OverWatch sensor, provides automated monitoring for individuals in custody, enabling early intervention and reducing liability for law enforcement and corrections agencies. Our mission is to transform detainee safety for law enforcement and correctional agencies. Learn more at .

About Washington Counties Risk Pool

The Washington Counties Risk Pool is an association "Created by Counties for Counties" in 1988 and pursuant to Chapters 48.62 and 39.34 RCW to provide to member counties programs of joint self-insurance, joint purchasing of insurance and joint contracting for or hiring of personnel to provide risk management, education, claims handling and administrative services.

Reference :

Seattle Times Staff.

"WA Death Was 'Natural' Until The Times Asked Why. Here's What to Know." The Seattle Times, December 16, 2024

Media Contact :

Dylan Martinez

4Sight Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE 4Sight Labs

