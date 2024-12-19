(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIAMI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Club Med , the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, continues to innovate and expand its offerings with the announcement of a new water park at Club Med Punta Cana, major renovations at Club Med Cancún, Club Med Gregolimano (Greece), and Club Med Serre Chevalier (French Alps). Following a strong first half of 2024, the company is celebrating record-breaking growth driven by its expanding mountain and luxury product offerings. Looking ahead, Club Med is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable with ambitious goals, including plans to operate all European resorts on low-carbon energy by 2025.

NORTH AMERICA RESORT RENOVATIONS

Largest Water Park at Club Med Punta Cana

Club Med's largest water park is now open at Club Med Punta Cana , continuing to solidify it as North America's family flagship resort. This tropical jungle-inspired water park invites families to dive into endless fun with over 25 exciting features across three vibrant zones.

Designed to create unforgettable memories under the Caribbean sun, the water park will soon include a family-friendly food truck serving savory bites, sweet treats and refreshing beverages – perfect for refueling and recharging between splashes and adventures. For added peace of mind, guests can enjoy the water park knowing that safety is a top priority, with trained lifeguards ensuring a secure environment for all to enjoy. Families can now enjoy:



Water Games: Perfect for children ages four to 12, this tropical jungle-inspired play zone features vibrant slides, twisting tunnels and refreshing water jets. Designed to capture the lush beauty of the Dominican Republic, it's the perfect spot for kids to splash, slide and explore.

Bubble Pool: A playful zone featuring a dome-shaped climbing structure with gentle water jets and splash areas. Perfect for kids to climb and slide, it offers endless fun in a safe and interactive setting designed for children. Water Slides: The water slide zone offers four thrilling slides, each delivering a unique splash-worthy way to endless fun in a vibrant, tropical setting.

IMAGES

(Credit: Club Med)

Family Enhancements at Club Med Cancún

Club Med Cancún continues to raise the bar for family-friendly escapes in North America with a stunning resort transformation to its family offerings, blending modern elegance with vibrant Mayan-inspired design. Perfectly located near the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, these updates offer families even more reasons to make unforgettable memories together. Guests can now enjoy:



Sports and Wellness Island : Now open, this innovative space combines an active sports area with a tranquil relaxation zone. Guests can enjoy up to 20 hours of yoga per week, with classes led by certified yoga instructors trained under Club Med's Yoga Ambassador, Jonah Kest. Experience serene yoga sessions under a palapa nestled in the trees with stunning lagoon views. The island also features facilities for archery, bocce ball, mini golf, multi-sport courts, and the famed Circus School by Club Med, offering activities such as trapeze and bungee.

Dedicated Family Oasis and Children's Clubs: A reimagined space designed to capture the beauty of Mexico and Mayan architecture. Located next to the pickleball courts and Aguamarina family section, families will appreciate spacious accommodations, a dedicated pool, a kids' bar, new water park and more.

All-New Play Facilities and Water Park: Families can enjoy an array of interactive spaces, including a Mayan-themed Splash Park, Water Park, Mini Pool & Playground, Fun Zone, and Mini Cinema.

Relocated Kids Club: Now conveniently situated near the Aguamarina family section, the new Kids' Club area blends the spirit of exploration with the wonders of Mayan culture. This relocation minimizes travel distance for families, making it easier than ever to enjoy all the resort has to offer. New Baby Club Med* : Parents can relax while leaving their little ones (ages 4 months to 23 months) in the care of professionally-trained staff. Babies will explore colors, sounds, and nature through enriching activities such as music workshops, nature walks, painting, and family-friendly experiences like cooking classes, pool parties, and snack time. The revamped Children's Clubs now accommodate kids from 4 months to 17 years old. *Available at an additional cost

RENDERINGS

with Images to Follow (Credit: Club Med)

EUROPEAN RESORT RENOVATIONS

Club Med Gregolimano

Club Med Gregolimano has re-opened following a $32 million renovation, which expanded its room capacity to 497 and introduced new eco-friendly upgrades. A Club Med destination since 1977, the resort is situated on the island of Evia – the second largest in Greece – and looks out on the Aegean Sea, between blue skies, white sand and pine groves. Following this year's renovations, Club Med Gregolimano combines natural surroundings with sustainable innovations, including thermal solar panels, drought-resistant landscaping and eco-conscious infrastructure. Renowned interior designer Jean-Philippe Nuel enhanced the resort's new accommodation wing to reflect Greek aesthetics and a serene, sophisticated style. A new wellness area, created in partnership with renowned French skincare brand Sothys, features treatment cabins, a Zen pool, padel courts and yoga classes overlooking the sea.

IMAGES

(Credit: Club Med)

Club Med Serre Chevalier

Nestled in France's Hautes-Alpes, Club Med Serre Chevalier

has received a full eco-friendly transformation that reflects the local Briançonnais architectural heritage. Designed by interior designer Lauren Maugost to resemble an Alpine hamlet, this Premium resort is the only ski destination near Briançon – France's highest town, set at 1,326 meters and recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Club Med Serre Chevalier is ideally located at the foot of the slopes with direct access to a 250km ski area,

new high-speed gondola, and an array of winter activities like snowkiting and snowshoeing. Families are well-catered to with kid-friendly dining, connecting rooms and activity areas, while adults can enjoy a refreshed Club Med Spa by Payot with eight new wellness cabins, a steam bath and yoga classes. The renovation prioritized sustainability, with upgrades to reduce energy consumption and new charging stations for electric vehicles. Serre Chevalier aims to achieve the BREEAM "Very Good" rating for these improvements, reinforcing Club Med's commitment to green hospitality.

IMAGES

(Credit: Club Med)

Record-Breaking 2024 Results and Growth on the Horizon

In the first half of 2024, Club Med continued its record-breaking momentum from 2023, achieving $1.25 billion in business volume, marking a 9% year-over-year increase. Reflecting its shift to upscale offerings, Club Med completed a 20-year portfolio transformation in April, designating all resorts as Premium (4-star) or Exclusive Collection (5-star). This initiative underscores Club Med's mission to be the world's most desirable lifestyle vacation brand.

"I am very proud of the collective transformation accomplished by our teams over the past two decades. After the novelties of the first half of the year, our ambition is to continue to elevate our existing portfolio which are nestled in the most beautiful places around the world, and open new resorts in 2024 and beyond, offering our global customers a premium all-inclusive holiday experience - That's l'Esprit Libre." - Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med

This growth is driven by the success of Club Med's mountain resorts, with winter season bookings up by 22% compared to the first half of 2023, now comprising over 45% of the brand's business volume. As a result of strategic investments, the number of customers in mountain destinations grew by 12%, with the average daily rate (ADR) increasing by 8%.

Club Med has also made substantial portfolio updates to reinforce its luxury positioning – major renovations were unveiled at Club Med Marrakech and Club Med Djerba La Douce, and new properties opened, including Club Med Joyview Heilongtan in China and Vittel Ermitage in France. Looking ahead, the company has announced a new resort in the Gulf States, with further expansions and renovations planned across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, and mountain destinations in France. With bookings for the second half of 2024 up by 5.7% as of August, and first half of 2025 showing strong early demand, Club Med is positioned for sustained growth across its core markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

IMAGES

(Credit: Club Med)

Strengthened Commitments to Sustainable Tourism

At Club Med, the deep connection to the environments of each resort drives its commitment to protecting the local wildlife and ecosystems that make every destination unique. The company's mission is to offer unforgettable experiences to guests while ensuring the natural beauty of its destinations thrives for generations.

Under the Happy to Care

program, Club Med continues continues to reinforce its commitment to sustainable tourism, reflecting the vision of founder Gérard Blitz. In 2023, 86% of its resorts earned the Green Globe certification, with the goal to reach 100% by 2025. Club Med's sustainability strategy spans three core pillars: responsible resort operations, sustainable guest experiences, and positive social impact.



Responsible Operations: Club Med aims to operate all European mountain resorts on low-carbon energy by 2025. New and renovated resorts are also working toward BREEAM certification to minimize their environmental footprint.

Sustainable Guest Experiences: Through the Bye-Bye Plastic initiative, Club Med has minimized single-use plastics from its rooms and restaurants, achieving a 30% reduction in plastic bottle use since 2019. Over 60% of fresh food served is locally sourced, preserving local biodiversity and reducing the environmental footprint. Positive Social Impact: In 2023, Club Med's Foundation mobilized 2,000 team members to support community projects and local youth, providing vacations for 800 people in need. The Green Farmers program in the Dominican Republic empowered over 500 local producers, sourcing 300 tons of agroecological products. At Club Med Québec Charlevoix, over 65% of food is locally sourced, and the resort partners with La Tablée des Chefs to combat food waste, redistributing 771 pounds of surplus food and donating more than 1,160 meals to local charities.

Additionally as part of its Happy to Care initiative, Club Med continues to prioritize sustainable tourism with a focus on local conservation. Efforts include protecting coral reefs in the Bahamas, safeguarding sea turtles in Mexico, preserving hawksbill sea turtles in the Dominican Republic, and supporting pollinators in Canada through partnerships with local beekeepers.

"As part of our strategic priorities, our commitment to sustainable tourism is being reinforced in our Happy to Care scale-up initiative, where Club Med will commit to achieve an even better level in giving back locally and achieving sustainable development."

- Henri Giscard d'Estaing, President of Club Med

IMAGES

(Credit: Club Med)

ABOUT CLUB MED

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, operating nearly 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.



Club Med operates in 40 countries spanning across 5 continents and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new mountain resort annually.



For more information, visit , call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .



Club Med Media Contacts

Sydney Dixon

Public Relations & Partnerships Manager

[email protected]



QUINN PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Club Med

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED