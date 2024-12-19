عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Credit Agricole Sa: Crédit Agricole S.A. Has Signed An Agreement For The Acquisition Of Santander’S 30.5% Stake In CACEIS, Its Asset Services Provider, Aiming To Bring Its Ownership To 100%


12/19/2024 3:00:59 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Montrouge, 19 December 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. has signed an agreement for the Acquisition of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS, its asset services provider, aiming to bring its ownership to 100%

Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander have entered into an agreement for the acquisition by Crédit Agricole S.A. of Santander's 30.5% stake in CACEIS, its asset servicing provider. Following the envisaged transaction, Crédit Agricole S.A. will control 100% of the share capital of CACEIS.

Crédit Agricole S.A. confirms its strategic priority to continue strengthening CACEIS' position as a major European asset servicing player, supporting its clients' business development objectives. Over the recent years, CACEIS has experienced robust growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The recent addition of RBC Investor Services' operations in Europe has enabled the company to expand its clients base and product range.

In parallel to this envisaged transaction CACEIS and Santander are maintaining their long-term partnership.
Their joint venture for the Latin American operations will remain jointly controlled.

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to take place during 2025.

The transaction is consistent with the Crédit Agricole Group's targets in terms of return of investment and return on tangible equity, and will have a negative impact of approximately 30 basis points on the fully-loaded CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.

Press contacts

Alexandre Barat:
Olivier Tassain:
+33 6 19 73 60 28
+33 6 75 90 26 66
 ...
...

Investor Relations

Institutional shareholders: + 33 1 43 23 04 31 ...
Individual shareholders: + 33 800 000 777 ...
Cécile Mouton: + 33 1 57 72 86 79 ...



All press releases on:

Attachment

  • EN 19 12 24 _ Press Release CASA

MENAFN19122024004107003653ID1109013687


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search