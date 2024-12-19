Dundee Global Fund Corporation Announces Dividend Payment

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Global Fund Corporation (the“Corporation”) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a cash dividend on the Dundee Resource Class of shares. The dividend of $0.05720 per share is payable on December 23, 2024 to of record on December 19, 2024.

The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

About the Fund Manager

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. (“GCIC”) is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Corporation. GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

For more information, contact our Customer Relations Centre at 1.866.694.5672 or visit .