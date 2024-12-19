Rowe Plastic Surgery Celebrates Palm Beach Opening In Honor Of Center For Family Services Old Bags Luncheon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Norman Rowe, Mia Rowe (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Dr. Norman M. Rowe, Dr. Charles Pierce (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Center for Family Services Todd L'Herrou

Mia Rowe (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Capehart Photography)

Leading Plastic Surgery Team Headed by Dr. Norman Rowe Opens New Office; Event raises funds for Center for Family Services Palm Beach County Old Bags Luncheon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Norman Rowe of Rowe Plastic Surgery hosted a reception at Le Bar in Palm Beach, FL to celebrate the opening of the Palm Beach location of Rowe Plastic Surgery.This new expansion marks an exciting milestone for South Florida residents, as Dr. Rowe becomes the only New York-based, Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon to offer his sought-after services in the heart of Palm Beach.The invitation-only event was held on December 3rd, 2024, in collaboration with the Old Bags Luncheon, the signature fundraising event of the Center for Family Service Palm Beach County and a fixture of the Palm Beach social calendar, which is due to be held Wednesday, February 19th, 2025 at the Breakers Hotel.The event provided an evening of elegance and education, where guests met Dr. Rowe and his team, gained insider access to the latest cosmetic advancements, and were even able to book personalized consultations. In addition, a portion of all consultation and treatment fees scheduled during the event went toward supporting The Center for Family Services Palm Beach County.“Palm Beach has long been a destination for luxury and wellness yet has lacked the accessibility to a surgeon that offers a natural surgical approach.Over the last two decades, our practice has experienced explosive growth across the North-East, and now with the opening of this seventh location, we are excited to be accessible to both new patients and existing patients that will no longer have to travel to see me.” said Dr. Rowe.“I am thrilled to bring my expertise to this vibrant community, providing residents with access to high-quality plastic surgery, in a comfortable and inviting environment. Our team pride themselves on achieving natural looking results for our Clients with minimal down-time to their busy lives”Notable attendees at the reception included: Dr. Norman Rowe, Mia Rowe, Todd L'Herrou, Ellen Vaughan, Miss Palm Beach USA Gracie Gaylord, Dr. Charles Pierce, Jane Holtzer, Leesa Rowland, and Jean Shafiroff.About Rowe Plastic Surgery:Rowe Plastic Surgery is a leading team of board-certified surgeons and highly trained staff are deeply committed to their patients' health, well-being, and happiness. We provide extensive training to all the staff members to ensure the best possible patient experience from initial consultation through recovery after surgery. Each patient is treated as an individual as no person and no surgery are the same as the next. Every patient at Rowe plastic surgery is made to feel at home and is encouraged to discuss any questions or concerns about their plastic surgery with plastic surgeons and the staff.For more information, please visitI: @DrNormanRowe | F: RowePlasticSurgery | X/T: @DrNormanRoweAbout The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.Since 1961, The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. embraces the philosophy that families should be the center of the community and the center of every family should be a healthy connection. The Center provides innovative programs that meet the changing and growing needs of individuals, families, and children in the community with their resources and social service programs. The Center for Family Services is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation and accredited by Nonprofits First for Excellence in Nonprofit Management.For more information, please visitI: @cfspbc | F: centerforfamilyservicespbc | X / T: @Center4FS

