Türkiye's Pegasus Airlines Says To Buy 200 Boeing 737 Aircraft

Türkiye's Pegasus Airlines Says To Buy 200 Boeing 737 Aircraft
Date
12/19/2024 2:36:30 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Istanbul: Türkiye's Pegasus airlines said Thursday it would buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft in its largest-ever order worth some $36 billion.
"Pegasus has signed an agreement with The Boeing Company for 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft... for delivery from 2028," the low-cost airline said in a statement that valued the contract at "approximately $36 billion".
