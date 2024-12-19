Türkiye's Pegasus Airlines Says To Buy 200 Boeing 737 Aircraft

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Türkiye's Pegasus said Thursday it would buy 200 737 MAX 10 aircraft in its largest-ever order worth some $36 billion.

"Pegasus has signed an agreement with The Boeing Company for 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft... for delivery from 2028," the low-cost airline said in a statement that valued the contract at "approximately $36 billion".