Gaza Death Toll Rises To 45,129 With Over 107,338 Injuries

Israeli forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 32 Palestinians and the injury of 94 others, according to medical reports.

The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7, 2023 has risen to 45,129 reported fatalities, with an additional 107,338 individuals sustaining injuries, the majority of the are women and children, medical sources said.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.

Israel's genocidal onslaught continues unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.