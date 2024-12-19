EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Silencio secures a further USD 2.5 million in seed funding for the expansion of the global DePIN sensor

Advanced Blockchain AG: Portfolio company Silencio secures a further USD 2.5 million in seed funding for the expansion of the global DePIN sensor network Berlin, December 19, 2024 - Advanced Blockchain AG (“AB”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading incubator and investor in the blockchain industry,

announces that its portfolio company Silencio has successfully closed its seed financing round. A total of USD 2.5 million was raised. In addition to Advanced Blockchain AG, the portfolio company peaq and renowned investors such as Blockchange Ventures, Borderless Capital and Moonrock Capital also participated.

Silencio will use the funding to expand its global DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) sensor network in a targeted manner. With the help of sensors installed worldwide, Silencio records noise data and incentivizes users through token distributions in return for recorded data. Based on peaq technology, the network already comprises over 410,000 sensors in 180 countries and has collected more than 22.5 billion data sets - making Silencio the largest database of noise levels in public spaces worldwide. The rapidly growing customer base, as well as strong interest from partners such as Google, AWS and NordVPN, underlines the growing demand for decentralized and reliable data sources. Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, comments: "For our shareholders, Silencio provides an exciting example of how innovative blockchain technology addresses real-world problems while unlocking economic potential. In addition, Silencio offers one of the few opportunities for users to actively monetize collected data. The combination of strong user growth and technological scalability creates significant opportunities for long-term value growth. Thus, the Silencio investment not only strengthens our portfolio, but also demonstrates Advanced Blockchain AG's ability to invest early in transformative technologies, that generate long-term value in the blockchain ecosystem."



Theo Messerer, COO and co-founder of Silencio, adds: "This financing round represents a significant milestone for Silencio and the further development of the interface between digital blockchain technologies and the real world. With the support of Advanced Blockchain, we can further scale our global network of noise sensors and advance our technological development in a targeted manner. In this way, we support both the public and private sectors in taking relevant measures to reduce environmental noise and sustainably improve our quality of life. Our clear goal is to extend our functionality to mobile network coverage, search history data and hearing tests in the near future."

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit .

