Delisting of STEMMER IMAGING shares from Frankfurt effective as of the end of December 27, 2024

19.12.2024 / 17:33 CET/CEST

Delisting of STEMMER IMAGING shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective as of the end of December 27, 2024

Puchheim, December 19, 2024 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has decided to revoke the admission of the STEMMER IMAGING AG shares (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ ) to the regulated market and the segment with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange upon request of STEMMER IMAGING AG by resolution published on December 19, 2024.

As a result, STEMMER IMAGING shares will no longer be traded on the regulated market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective as of the end of December 27, 2024. At the same time, the acceptance period of the public delisting tender offer of Ventrifossa BidCo AG to the STEMMER IMAGING shareholders published on November 29, 2024, will also end.





About STEMMER IMAGING

STEMMER IMAGING is the leading international partner for machine vision technology.

For industrial and non-industrial applications, our product range combines an extensive commercial range of products combined with a high level of expertise and value-added services.

In addition, we develop subsystems to solve specific tasks.

For over 35 years, we have been helping our customers to take a leading role in their markets – across Europe and Latin America.





Contact:

STEMMER IMAGING AG

Michael Bülter

Chief Financial Officer

Gutenbergstr. 9-13

82178 Puchheim

Germany

Phone +49 89 80902-196

