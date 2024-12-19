Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Secures 12 Contracts For Emergency Communication Devices Across 7 States

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) ,

a robotics and AI innovator in public safety, announced 12 new contracts across seven U.S. states for its K1B Emergency Communication Devices (ECDs) and related services. The deployments, spanning Arizona, California, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Texas, will serve diverse sectors, including state and local government, universities, and transportation, strengthening Knightscope's role in enhancing public safety nationwide.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

