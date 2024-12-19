Miningnewsbreaks Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE American: SLI) Advances Lithium Extraction With Pilot Plant In Arkansas

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Standard Lithium (NYSE American: SLI) , in partnership with Equinor ASA through their joint venture SWA Lithium, has successfully launched a pilot Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) at its South West Arkansas Project. The pilot plant, developed in collaboration with Koch Solutions (“KTS”), is processing brine directly from the site to refine engineering parameters and produce battery-quality lithium carbonate for qualification with potential off-take partners. Utilizing KTS's proprietary Li-ProTM Lithium Selective Sorption technology, the pilot represents a crucial step in Standard Lithium's journey toward building its first commercial lithium facility. The plant is expected to generate 1,000 gallons of lithium chloride solution for conversion into 30 kg of battery-grade lithium carbonate, which will aid in vendor selection and off-take agreements. This initiative highlights Standard Lithium's leadership in developing North America's first lithium-from-brine project in over 50 years, strengthening its position as an innovator in the clean energy market.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is a leading near-commercial lithium development company focused on the sustainable development of a portfolio of large, high-grade lithium-brine properties in the United States.

The company prioritizes projects characterized by the highest-quality resources, robust infrastructure, skilled labor and streamlined permitting. The company aims to achieve sustainable, commercial-scale lithium production via the application of a scalable and fully integrated direct lithium extraction (“DLE”) and purification process. The company's flagship projects are located in the Smackover Formation, a world-class lithium-brine asset, focused in Arkansas and Texas. In partnership with global energy leader Equinor ASA, Standard Lithium is advancing the South West Arkansas Project, a greenfield project located in southern Arkansas, and is actively exploring promising lithium-brine prospects in east Texas. Additionally, the company is advancing the phase 1A project in partnership with LANXESS Corp., a brownfield development project located in southern Arkansas. Standard Lithium also holds an interest in certain mineral leases in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California. For more information about the company, please visit

