Countdown To Creativity: $8,000 Distribution Deal Competition Submission Deadline Approaches

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hubblo's $8,000 Live Pitch Competition, returning with enhanced opportunities in 2025

Filmmaker Glenn Grillo delivers a compelling pitch presentation for his fulldome project during the 2024 competition

Award-winning filmmaker Allison Moore celebrates after her project "Under The Kelp Forests" secured top honors and distribution

Filmmakers and immersive storytellers have until January 17, 2025, to submit their fulldome projects for a chance to secure an $8,000 distribution deal.

- Jean-Philippe Turgeon, VP of Development and Partnerships at Hubblo

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The clock is ticking for filmmakers and immersive storytellers to secure distribution for their fulldome projects. Dome Fest West 's highly anticipated $8,000 Distribution Deal Competition, presented by Hubblo , is fast approaching its final submission deadline on January 17, 2025. With just one month remaining, creators with projects in development or completed works are invited to pitch live at the renowned Fiske Planetarium for a chance to secure a guaranteed $8,000 minimum payout upon final delivery.

"This competition is designed for creators who are ready to bring their fulldome projects to audiences worldwide," said Ryan Moore, Executive Director of Dome Fest West. "Whether you have a project in late-stage development or a compelling concept ready for production, this distribution opportunity can help turn your vision into reality. We're particularly excited to see projects that are already in motion and need that final push toward completion."

The competition welcomes creators from all backgrounds and nationalities, with an accessible entry fee of just $10. Participants must submit a 90-second pitch video and a 15-page pitch deck detailing their fulldome project's current status, production timeline, and distribution strategy. Submission details are on the Dome Fest West website. Eight finalists will be selected to pitch their projects live at the Dome Fest West 2025 festival, presenting to a panel of esteemed judges and industry leaders in a "Shark Tank"-style format.

Jean-Philippe Turgeon, VP of Development and Partnerships at Hubblo, emphasized the focus on bringing new content to the fulldome market. "We're specifically looking for creators who have demonstrated their commitment to completing their projects," said Turgeon. "This distribution deal is designed to provide that final incentive needed to bring outstanding fulldome content to audiences. It's more than just a competition-it's a gateway to getting your work seen in dome theaters worldwide."

Selected finalists will compete for the $8,000 distribution deal, which will be paid upon successful delivery of their completed project. Beyond the financial incentive, finalists will gain invaluable industry exposure, networking opportunities, and professional feedback to help bring their projects to market.

The live pitch event will be held on May 2, 2025, at the Fiske Planetarium in Boulder, Colorado, as part of the Dome Fest West film festival. Judges will include leading fulldome distributors, showrunners, and immersive media executives, with names to be announced in the coming months.

"We're looking for creators who are serious about completing their projects and ready to take the next step in distribution," added Moore. "If you have a fulldome project in development or a compelling concept ready to move into production, this is your opportunity to secure guaranteed distribution and funding upon completion."

Submissions are open now through January 17, 2025.

For submission details, visit

Ryan Moore

Dome Fest West

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.