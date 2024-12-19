Why Alignment, Harmonization Key At Brand & Retail Forum In Brussels
Date
12/19/2024 2:00:38 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
In this latest blog Cascale's Executive Vice President, Andrew Martin, shares reflections from Cascale's Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels, where brands, manufacturers, and policymakers tackled the challenges of compliance, transparency, and harmonized action. With a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, Martin highlights the importance of alignment across the supply chain, the evolving role of tools like the Higg Index, and how EU policies such as CS3D and CSRD are shaping a more sustainable future.
Read the full blog, titled: Why Alignment, Harmonization Key at Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels
MENAFN19122024007202015466ID1109013217
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.