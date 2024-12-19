(MENAFN- 3BL) In this latest blog Cascale's Executive Vice President, Andrew Martin, shares reflections from Cascale's Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels, where brands, manufacturers, and policymakers tackled the challenges of compliance, transparency, and harmonized action. With a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape, Martin highlights the importance of alignment across the chain, the evolving role of tools like the Higg Index, and how EU policies such as CS3D and CSRD are shaping a more sustainable future.

Read the full blog, titled: Why Alignment, Harmonization Key at Brand & Retail Forum in Brussels