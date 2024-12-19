3M At CES 2025: Uncomplicating Innovation On A Global Stage

(MENAFN- 3BL)

Want an inside look at CES? Visit our landing page and follow our updates on 3M social channels.

Originally published on 3M News Center

Each January, the world's biggest brands gather in Las Vegas for the most powerful tech event on the planet, CES, to unveil ground-breaking innovations that shape our future.

At CES 2025, 3M will showcase how we serve as“uncomplicators,” empowering our customers with advanced material science solutions to tackle their toughest challenges.

For our teams, CES is also a celebration of the work we're doing in fields like mobility, climate tech, consumer products and data centers. Here's a look at what we're bringing to the tech event in 2025.

Spotlight on innovation

Under the theme of“uncomplicated,” 3M will focus on four key areas that reflect our drive for smarter, more sustainable solutions:

Consumer: Redefining electronics with advanced adhesives and display films, enhancing products like Lenovo's screens

Mobility: Transforming transportation with lightweight materials that improve EV efficiency and safety, aiding automakers like GM

Climate tech: Contributing to sustainability with energy-efficient films and recyclable filter technologies

Data centers: Supporting artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging tech with solutions for energy efficiency and sustainability

A space built for discovery

We're making a statement this year with a 3,500-square-foot, two-story exhibition space designed to immerse CES attendees in 3M's story. Highlights include:



Daily product launches: We'll unveil exciting new creations, from reusable FiltreteTM Air Filters to cutting-edge robotics.

The Co experience: This hands-on area will give attendees an up-close look at what we do. Imagine seeing foldable phone displays flex without cracking or experimenting with other forward-thinking 3M solutions. Thought leadership sessions: Every day, 3M experts will team up with partners to lead discussions on how our collaborative efforts are shaping the future of their industries - proof that innovation thrives on partnership.



The bigger picture

CES gives 3M a unique chance to connect, create and collaborate. It also allows genuine innovation to thrive. At CES 2025, we're teaming up with brands like GM, Lenovo and others to show how our technologies bring their solutions to life.

“We're trying to change how people think about us as a product catalog and more as 'uncomplicators' for the problems companies around the world are trying to solve,” said Collin Hummel, senior brand manager, who's helping shape 3M's CES presence.“Whether it's foldable phones or electric vehicles, 3M is helping uncomplicate those problems for customers.”

Looking forward

Whether it's unveiling new technology, building stronger partnerships or exploring the future of sustainability, CES drives results and fuels innovation. At 3M, we're excited to keep the momentum going.

Want an inside look at CES? Visit our landing page and follow our updates on 3M social channels.